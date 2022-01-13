How to Watch the ‘Station Eleven’ Finale for Free - The Best Miniseries You’re Not Watching

“Station Eleven” is the best miniseries you’re not watching, and the finale drops on HBO Max Thursday, January 13. It’s a story of the survivors of a flu epidemic that wipes out most of the planet. Yes, we know, it’s depressing to watch a show about a pandemic while we’re in a pandemic, but this is some phenomenal television. And it’s less about the disease than about the people left on the other side: that’s us right now. You can watch the series finale with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the ‘Station Eleven’ Finale

When: Thursday, January 13 at 3:00 a.m.

Thursday, January 13 at 3:00 a.m. TV: HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Through January 25, Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max Starting at JUST $7.99/mo.

About ‘Station Eleven’

This 10-episode marvel weaves back and forth in time. In some episodes, we see our main characters as they react to the deadly outbreak. In other episodes, we jump forward 20 years to see how life has evolved since the pandemic. In that way, it’s similar to “Lost,” but without the loose ends.

What makes this series remarkable is the intense focus on its characters. It’s a story of survival against all odds. And it’s a story about what we choose to carry forward after we encounter loss and grief. The actors are excellent, the score is excellent, the dual timeline structure is fascinating, and the parallels to our lives today are undeniable.

Standout performances come from Mackenzie Davis as Kirsten, Himesh Patel as Jeevan, and Danielle Deadwyler as Miranda.

There’s so much to rave about, but we don’t want to spoil the fun. Just trust us when we say that you may find yourself laughing and crying in the same episode. It takes a few episodes to get rolling, but you’ll be hooked in a hurry. This limited series appears not to have caught on in the cultural consciousness just yet, but we give it our full recommendation.

“Station Eleven” is the title of a graphic novel young Kirsten reads during the early days of the pandemic. The title and the awful key art (Kirsten’s face) might have contributed to its slow reception, but people who’ve seen it have been floored. Poke around on social media and you’ll see.

Station Eleven December 16, 2021 A post apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines telling the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service. However, if you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Get 20% OFF HBO Max

If you have already used the free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Station Eleven.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to watch it and enjoy other great miniseries like “Chernobyl” and “Watchmen.”

Click Here to activate the offer

Click “Sign Up Now”

Create Your Account

Select the Either Plan

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

Get The Deal $7.99/month | normally $14.99+ hbomax.com Get HBO Max For Just $7.99 a Month For the Next Year Through January 25th