How to Watch ‘The Stroll’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

In honor of LGBTQ Pride Month, Max is highlighting the history of transgender women of color and the battles they fought. In “ The Stroll ,” director Kristen Lovell gives viewers a very intimate look into her life as a transgender woman working in the Meatpacking District in Lower Manhattan. The film first debuted at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and now, viewers at home can enjoy the documentary’s rich history. “The Stroll” premieres on Max on Wednesday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About 'The Stroll'

In the 1990s, as trans individuals began to transition, many lost their jobs. This was the reality for Kristen Lovell, who was living in New York City and ended up being fired during this huge time in her life. To escape unemployment and pay the bills, sex work was one of the few jobs available. It ramped up in the Meatpacking District in Lower Manhattan in an area called “The Stroll.” While working in this area, Kristen and many other trans women built their own communities and offered support to one another. They didn’t always have others to rely on, so they became each other’s family. Every day, they faced many dangers, including violence and other obstacles. Some trans women were even arrested.

Throughout the new documentary, Kristen and several of her closest friends come together to share their unique stories. Archival footage adds to the documentary, painting a clearer picture of what “The Stroll” looked like from the 1970s into the early 2000s. Begin streaming the documentary this week to learn more about the heartbreaking and powerful stories of these trans women of color in New York City.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Stroll'?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Get Started.”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device. 7-Day Free Trial $14.99 / mo. amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Sign-Up Now.”

Create Your Account.

Click “Manage Add-Ons.”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device. Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile.

Click “Account.”

Click “Manage Add-Ons.”

Add Max Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $7.99+ / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of Max

'The Stroll' Trailer