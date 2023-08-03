How to Watch ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The biggest movie of the year is racing down the Rainbow Road to Peacock , and nothing—not even Bowser or a blue shell—can stop it! After a long (and prosperous) theatrical run, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is coming to the streamer this week, bringing new customers to the world’s favorite family business. Join Mario and Luigi on a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom on Thursday, Aug. 3. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Nintendo’s beloved brothers are back for an animated adventure on the big screen. “The Super Mario Bros.” movie follows plumber pair Mario and Luigi as they struggle with their business in Brooklyn and end up on an adventure through Mushroom Kingdom after accidentally getting sucked into a Warp Pipe. Along the way, they meet a host of familiar characters and must come together, with the help of Princess Peach, to protect the Kingdom from the evil, power-hungry Bowser.

Chris Pratt leads the cast as Mario opposite Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and more.

The animated adventure comedy was released in theaters in April and is so far the biggest movie of 2023, grossing over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. It is also the highest-grossing film based on a video game and the third-highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Can you watch 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $59.99.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer