How to Watch the ‘Superman and Lois’ Season 2 Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Worlds may literally collide in Season 2 final episode of “Superman and Lois.” The newest show in CW’s Arrowverse puts Superman face-to-face with the lingering threat of a merging with Bizzaro World. You can watch the finale live on Tuesday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 2 Finale

When: Tuesday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET TV: The CW

The CW Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Superman and Lois’

“Superman and Lois” explores the idea of Superman as more than a worldwide hero. While facing down genius supervillains and intergalactic treats may be tough for the Man of Steel, he and his wife Lois may face their greatest challenge yet: Working parenthood!

The season finale sees Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik) authorized by the Department of Defense to release the news that a Bizzaro World amalgamation is a reality. On hand to help is “Arrow’s” John Diggle (David Ramsey), an arrival that helps bridge the series with the CW’s overarching TV universe. While earlier episodes have shied away from Arrowverse connections, the finale may finally bring these DC TV worlds together as well.

“Superman and Lois” stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch in their respective title roles with supporting cast Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh. Directed by Greg Smith and written by Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing, the final episode of season two should, according to Helbing, answer all of the audience’s questions.

How to Stream the ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 2 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Superman & Lois” season 2 finale live on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options