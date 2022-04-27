How to Watch ‘The Survivor’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

When the Nazis invaded Poland in 1939, a Jewish man named Harry Haft was sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp. A powerfully built man, his strength attracted the attention of a sadistic officer who found amusement in offering him an impossible deal: Haft was enlisted to fight fellow prisoners in a boxing ring. The loser was shot or sent to the gas chamber, but the winner would live on to fight again. Haft’s story debuts on HBO April 27, you can watch when it airs at 8 p.m. with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Survivor’

When: Wednesday, April 27 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 27 8 p.m. ET Where: HBO

HBO Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can also stream “The Survivor” with an HBO Max subscription.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘The Survivor’

Based on a book written by his son, “Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz,” “The Survivor” is an incredible true story about determination and courage. With the unspeakable horrors of the extermination camp a constant presence, Harry’s time in the ring was just one more way his life was a constant battle for survival. Driven forward by the dream of reuniting with his love, “The Survivor” questions what Harry will do to escape death all around him, and how far willpower and a strong arm will lead him through bleak, hopeless circumstances.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Barry Levinson, “The Survivor” stars award-winning actor Ben Foster as Harry Haft, examining the man’s grueling journey from horrific conditions to freedom, forgiveness, and redemption. “The Survivor” is slated to premiere on HBO April 27 in honor of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) at 8pm, or you can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or an HBO Max subscription.

All Live TV Streaming Options