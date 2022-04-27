 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO HBO Max

How to Watch ‘The Survivor’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Jeremy Milliner

When the Nazis invaded Poland in 1939, a Jewish man named Harry Haft was sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp. A powerfully built man, his strength attracted the attention of a sadistic officer who found amusement in offering him an impossible deal: Haft was enlisted to fight fellow prisoners in a boxing ring. The loser was shot or sent to the gas chamber, but the winner would live on to fight again. Haft’s story debuts on HBO April 27, you can watch when it airs at 8 p.m. with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Survivor’

You can also stream “The Survivor” with an HBO Max subscription.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘The Survivor’

Based on a book written by his son, “Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz,” “The Survivor” is an incredible true story about determination and courage. With the unspeakable horrors of the extermination camp a constant presence, Harry’s time in the ring was just one more way his life was a constant battle for survival. Driven forward by the dream of reuniting with his love, “The Survivor” questions what Harry will do to escape death all around him, and how far willpower and a strong arm will lead him through bleak, hopeless circumstances.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Barry Levinson, “The Survivor” stars award-winning actor Ben Foster as Harry Haft, examining the man’s grueling journey from horrific conditions to freedom, forgiveness, and redemption. “The Survivor” is slated to premiere on HBO April 27 in honor of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) at 8pm, or you can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or an HBO Max subscription.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
HBO$149.99-^
$15		---^
$15

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $149.99
Includes: HBO + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $15 HBO
Includes: HBO

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $15 HBO Max
Includes: HBO

Preview for 'The Survivor'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.