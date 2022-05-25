How to Watch the ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Finale Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The “Survivor” Season 42 endgame is about to begin. In March, the 18 contestants embarked on a 26-day voyage. Which one of the five remaining castaways will compete to the very end and win it all? The champion will be revealed after a few final challenges in the season finale, which premieres on CBS on Wednesday, May 25 at 8/7c. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Finale

When: Wednesday, May 25 at 8/7c

Wednesday, May 25 at 8/7c TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can also stream the next day with Paramount+.

About ‘Survivor’

“Survivor” is a competition series that puts contestants to the test in many ways. They must face their fears and take on both physical and mental challenges. As they compete against one another, contestants can earn both rewards and immunity from elimination. Throughout the season, fellow competitors vote each other off. In the end, only one can be crowned the winner. Whoever wins earns the title of “Sole Survivor” and receives a grand prize.

The “Survivor” season 42 finale begins with just five contestants left standing. Those remaining include Maryanne Oketch, Romeo Escobar, Lindsay Dolashewich, Mike Turner, and Jonathan Young. Don’t miss the season 42 finale to see which of these castaways becomes the champion and wins it all.

How to Stream the ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Survivor” season 42 finale live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options