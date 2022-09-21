How to Watch the ‘Survivor’ Season 43 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Ever since its debut on CBS in 2000, “Survivor” has been one of the most important reality shows on television. The series, featuring contestants dropped in the wild and forced to engage in competitions and alliances, is set to return for its 43rd season this week. The new season will debut with a two-hour edition on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET and you can stream it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The “Survivor” Season 43 Premiere

When : September 21, at 8 p.m. ET

: September 21, at 8 p.m. ET TV : CBS

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

Episodes of “Survivor” can also be streamed on Paramount+.

About “Survivor” Season 43

In more than two decades on the air, “Survivor” has featured 646 castaways and 639 torch snuffs. The new season will feature 18 contestants who will compete in Fiji as part of three tribes of six. The winner of the new season, as always, will receive a $1 million prize.

Survivor May 31, 2000 A reality show contest where sixteen or more castaways split between two or more “Tribes” are taken to a remote isolated location and are forced to live off the land with meager supplies for roughly 39 days. Frequent physical challenges are used to pit the tribes against each other for rewards, such as food or luxuries, or for “Immunity”, forcing the other tribe to attend “Tribal Council”, where they must vote off one of their players.

This season’s castaways are Cody Assenmacher, Justine Brennan, Geo Bustamante, Lindsay Carmine, Cassidy Clark, Nneka Ejere, Mike ‘Gabler’ Gabler, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones, Owen Knight, Noelle Lambert, Sami Layadi, Jesse Lopez, Ryan Medrano, Dwight Moore, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Morriah Young, and Jeanine Zheng.

Jeff Probst remains the host of the show, which, earlier this year, was renewed for its 43rd and 44th seasons.

