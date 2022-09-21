 Skip to Content
How to Watch the ‘Survivor’ Season 43 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Stephen Silver

Ever since its debut on CBS in 2000, “Survivor” has been one of the most important reality shows on television. The series, featuring contestants dropped in the wild and forced to engage in competitions and alliances, is set to return for its 43rd season this week. The new season will debut with a two-hour edition on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET and you can stream it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The “Survivor” Season 43 Premiere

Episodes of “Survivor” can also be streamed on Paramount+.

About “Survivor” Season 43

In more than two decades on the air, “Survivor” has featured 646 castaways and 639 torch snuffs. The new season will feature 18 contestants who will compete in Fiji as part of three tribes of six. The winner of the new season, as always, will receive a $1 million prize.

Survivor

May 31, 2000

A reality show contest where sixteen or more castaways split between two or more “Tribes” are taken to a remote isolated location and are forced to live off the land with meager supplies for roughly 39 days. Frequent physical challenges are used to pit the tribes against each other for rewards, such as food or luxuries, or for “Immunity”, forcing the other tribe to attend “Tribal Council”, where they must vote off one of their players.

This season’s castaways are Cody Assenmacher, Justine Brennan, Geo Bustamante, Lindsay Carmine, Cassidy Clark, Nneka Ejere, Mike ‘Gabler’ Gabler, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones, Owen Knight, Noelle Lambert, Sami Layadi, Jesse Lopez, Ryan Medrano, Dwight Moore, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Morriah Young, and Jeanine Zheng.

Jeff Probst remains the host of the show, which, earlier this year, was renewed for its 43rd and 44th seasons.

How to Stream the “Survivor” Season 39 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Survivor” Season 39 premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch the "Survivor" Season 43 trailer:

