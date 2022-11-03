How to Watch ‘The Suspect’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

It’s often fascinating to imagine that our closest friends, or even family members, have secret lives. But what if there actually was more to the people closest to us than we ever suspected? That’s the premise of “The Suspect,” the gripping new thriller coming to Sundance Now and AMC+ on Thursday, Nov. 3. The series follows Dr. Joe O’Loughlin, who appears to have a perfect life. But does Joe have more secrets lurking beneath the surface? Find out by watching “The Suspect” with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

How to Watch ‘The Suspect’

About ‘The Suspect’

Dr. Joe O’Loughlin has a loving wife, a happy daughter, and a thriving practice as a clinical psychologist. He even manages to become a hero online, going viral after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where Joe works.

When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police officer Detective Inspector Vincent Ruiz and his young partner Detective Sergeant Riya Devi are assigned to the investigation. But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide? As a successful author, Dr. Joe’s opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi, he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise.

But what is Joe hiding? His recent diagnosis of a debilitating illness could explain his increasingly strange behavior. But as the investigation into Catherine’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life?

Can You Stream ‘The Suspect’ For Free?

If you are not already subscribed to AMC+, you sure can! AMC+ offers new customers a seven-day free trial of its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Suspect’ on AMC+?

AMC+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.