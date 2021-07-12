 Skip to Content
Tampa Bay Lightning

How to Watch the Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning Boat Parade For Free Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After defeating the Montreal Canadiens, the Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup Champions for the second year in a row. After an epic boat parade in 2020, the team will do it again for the 2021 celebration.

How to Watch the 2021 Tampa Bay Boat Parade

The celebration will be streamed on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also watch it on Tampa Bay’s local TV affiliates, WFTS, WTSP, WTVT, and WFLA.

The Boat will take the players and coaching staff down the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa. Players will get on board at 10 a.m. on Davis Islands, with the event beginning at 11am. After the parade, the party will continue at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park for a celebratory event and concert.

You can follow the Lightning along the Riverwalk for a Championship Boat Parade on the Hillsborough River. Following the parade, watch a celebration event at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park honoring the 2021 Stanley Cup Champion team including performances by Vo Williams and Big Boi.

Tampa Bay Lightning Boat Parade

