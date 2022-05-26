How to Watch The ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Finale on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

When you’re on top of the world, though, there’s nowhere to go but down. Down has indeed been the direction for Cassie’s (Kaley Cuoco) life on this season of HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” as she slowly pieced together a flabbergasting plot to frame her for murders. Watch the finale of the eight-episode series on Thursday, May 26 with a .. Beware of spoilers about events leading up to the finale below!

How to Watch ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Finale

When: Thursday, May 26

Thursday, May 26 Where: HBO Max

HBO Max

About Season Two of ‘The Flight Attendant’

Savvy, sneaky, and newly sober, Cassie’s pristine life went into a nosedive this second season. Confronted with hard choices of who to trust with her dual life, she’s been running all over Southern California struggling to piece together who’s been attempting to frame her for murder. With lines blurring between reality and fiction, and friend and foe, last week’s bombshell about Grace was followed with yet another twist: She wasn’t working alone.

Now Cassie must depart on one more mission: Finding out who was behind framing her all along. Megan is playing with fire as well as she heads home to even the score and dispose of the Korean in her trunk. The aftermath of Grace's death definitely raises more questions than it answers, even for viewers familiar with the original Chris Bohjalian novel. Developed by Steve Yockey, "The Flight Attendant" stars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Rosie Perez, Deniz Akdeniz, and T. R. Knight alongside Cuoco.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch the finale of “The Flight Attendant” second season. Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

