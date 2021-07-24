 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
2020 Summer Olympics Triathlon Surfing Skateboarding Gymnastics Diving CNBC USA Network NBC Peacock

How To Watch The Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 2 - Sunday, July 25

Michael King

The women’s gymnasts of Team USA take the mat as team competition gets underway on Sunday in Tokyo. Along with that, 18 sets of medals will be awarded on Day 2 of the Olympic Games. And in one of those events — skateboarding — it will be the first time ever that Olympic medals will be award in that sport. Another first-time event being contested in Tokyo gets its Olympic debut on Sunday: surfing.

How to Watch How to Watch Day 2 of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, July 25

  • Triathlon — The triathlon was introduced in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics. Competitors race running, swimming, and biking their way through a 51.5 km course. 55 men and women will battle for Olympic Gold on the course, but unlike past years, there are no spectators lining the course. Live coverage of the Men’s Final will be on USA Network and NBC in Prime Time.

  • Surfing — An international panel of five judges will score each surfer’s ride on a scale from 0.1 to 10. Only a surfer’s top two rides will count towards their heat total. There are 40 surfers competing at the Tokyo Games, and due to COVID restrictions, after the competition is over, all competitors have to leave Japan within 48 hours. The Surfing Report for Day 1 of the competition can be found on NBC and USA Network.

  • Skateboarding — Olympic park skaters will navigate a traditional course that somewhat resembles an empty swimming pool in an event that resembles the X Games. Skaters will launch themselves upward off the sides of the walls during their 45-second runs, performing tricks that are graded by a panel of five judges. The Men’s and Women’s Street Finals will both be held on Sunday. Live and taped coverage will be found on NBC and CNBC throughout the day.

  • Women’s Gymnastics — Simone Biles and the U.S. women take the floor with their eyes on Olympic Gold once again in the team competition on Sunday. Team USA skipped the Opening Ceremonies because they are focused on preparation for their competition. Peacock is the home for live coverage of Women’s Gymnastics early Sunday morning beginning at 6 am — but if you can handle getting through your day without any spoilers, NBC will have taped coverage during Prime Time on Sunday evening.

  • Diving — A mix of veterans and newcomers surfaced as Olympians after eight days of competition at the Olympic Trials for the U.S. Diving Team. The high flyers take to the platform on Sunday in their quest for Olympic Gold. You can watch early Sunday morning live on CNBC, beginning at 2 am. If, like much of the rest of America, you are asleep at that hour, taped coverage will be on NBC, starting at 12:15 pm.

Much of the live Olympic coverage comes on CNBC and USA Network as well as other members of the NBCUniversal family of networks during the late-night and overnight hours. Replays air on NBC, USA, and other networks during other hours of the day. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA, CNBC and NBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

Watch Day 2 of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, July 25

Sport Event Time Where to Watch Stream Now
Triathlon Men’s Final (Live) 5:30p-9p ET USA Stream with Free Trial
Triathlon Men’s Final (Live) 7p-9:30p NBC Stream with Free Trial
Surfing Report - Day 1 8:30a-5:30p USA Stream with Free Trial
Surfing Report - Day 1 12:15p-6p NBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding Men’s Street Final (Live) 12a-2a NBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding Men’s Street Final (Tape) 12:15p-6p NBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding Women’s Street Qualifying (Tape) 9:30p-11:30p NBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding Women’s Street Final (Live) 8p-2a CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding Women’s Street Final (Live) 8:30p-9:05p (PACIFIC TIME) NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (Live) 2a-4a CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (Tape) 12:15p-6p NBC Stream with Free Trial

Women’s Gymnastics at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, July 25 on Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--
CNBC--^
$6
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, CNBC, and USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, CNBC, and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, CNBC, and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, CNBC, and USA Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

2020 Summer Olympics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.