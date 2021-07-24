How To Watch The Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 2 - Sunday, July 25

The women’s gymnasts of Team USA take the mat as team competition gets underway on Sunday in Tokyo. Along with that, 18 sets of medals will be awarded on Day 2 of the Olympic Games. And in one of those events — skateboarding — it will be the first time ever that Olympic medals will be award in that sport. Another first-time event being contested in Tokyo gets its Olympic debut on Sunday: surfing.

Triathlon — The triathlon was introduced in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics. Competitors race running, swimming, and biking their way through a 51.5 km course. 55 men and women will battle for Olympic Gold on the course, but unlike past years, there are no spectators lining the course. Live coverage of the Men’s Final will be on USA Network and NBC in Prime Time.

Surfing — An international panel of five judges will score each surfer’s ride on a scale from 0.1 to 10. Only a surfer’s top two rides will count towards their heat total. There are 40 surfers competing at the Tokyo Games, and due to COVID restrictions, after the competition is over, all competitors have to leave Japan within 48 hours. The Surfing Report for Day 1 of the competition can be found on NBC and USA Network.

Skateboarding — Olympic park skaters will navigate a traditional course that somewhat resembles an empty swimming pool in an event that resembles the X Games. Skaters will launch themselves upward off the sides of the walls during their 45-second runs, performing tricks that are graded by a panel of five judges. The Men’s and Women’s Street Finals will both be held on Sunday. Live and taped coverage will be found on NBC and CNBC throughout the day.

Women’s Gymnastics — Simone Biles and the U.S. women take the floor with their eyes on Olympic Gold once again in the team competition on Sunday. Team USA skipped the Opening Ceremonies because they are focused on preparation for their competition. Peacock is the home for live coverage of Women’s Gymnastics early Sunday morning beginning at 6 am — but if you can handle getting through your day without any spoilers, NBC will have taped coverage during Prime Time on Sunday evening.

Diving — A mix of veterans and newcomers surfaced as Olympians after eight days of competition at the Olympic Trials for the U.S. Diving Team. The high flyers take to the platform on Sunday in their quest for Olympic Gold. You can watch early Sunday morning live on CNBC, beginning at 2 am. If, like much of the rest of America, you are asleep at that hour, taped coverage will be on NBC, starting at 12:15 pm.

