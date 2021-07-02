How to Watch ‘The Tomorrow War’ Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Between time travel, an alien invasion, playing the protective father, and throwing in the odd joke, The Tomorrow War looks like an explosive combination of every major role Chris Pratt has played in the past five years. To his credit, Pratt plays the part of the ex-military family man well, with this blockbuster movie pitting him in a future war to save the fate of humanity. Grab some popcorn and strap in for a wild ride Friday, July 2 with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch The Tomorrow War Online For Free

How Much Does Amazon Prime Video Cost?

A subscription to Amazon Prime Video is available for $8.99 / month, or $107.88 / year.

Does The Tomorrow War Cost Extra to Stream on Amazon Prime Video?

The Tomorrow War is included in your Prime Video subscription without an additional fee.

How Many Times Can You Stream The Tomorrow War?

As long as you remain a subscriber of Amazon Prime Video, you can continue to stream the film as often as you would like.

Can You Watch The Tomorrow War Offline?

You can download and watch content offline with Prime Video on certain devices, including Android phones and Apple iPhones and iPads.

As you might expect, time-traveling soldiers from 2051 do not show up bearing pleasant news. “Is this a joke?” asks Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) when their live broadcast interrupts a soccer game he and his daughter were enjoying. Thirty years in the future, humanity is losing a war against a ruthless alien species. Earth’s strategy is quantity over quality, drafting soldiers and civilians forward into the future. Single-minded to save his young daughter, Forester teams up with his father (J.K. Simmons) and a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) in a last-ditch attempt to save the world.