How to Watch the ‘Top Chef’ Season 18 Premiere on April 1 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

That's right, it's Season 18 of Top Chef, and this time the contestants are headed to Portland to compete for the crown in one of TV's most iconic culinary duels. See who reigns supreme in all things fried chicken, brisket, donuts, and dumplings by tuning in to Bravo on April 1, 8/7c.

How to Watch the ‘Top Chef Season 18 premiere’

Each season of ‘Top Chef’ brings together talented culinary professionals from around the country to compete in a series of challenges that test their skill, technique, and creativity. Season 18 will be no different, spotlighting Oregon’s most vibrant food scene: Portland. With stops planned at the Hood River Fruit Loop and the famous Tillamook Creamery, surf-and-turf challenges that pay homage to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and more, this season’s contestants have their work cut out for them. Padma Lakshmi returns as host and judge, accompanied by Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

Joining them is an elite rotating cast of Top Chef alumni who will be judging the dishes with the scrutiny of a veteran cook. Contestants and judges alike have been protected from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic through the use of several new protocols when it filmed last fall: Everyone involved in Top Chef Portland was quarantined in a “bubble” for the entirety of this season’s filming. As a result, the contestants spoke with special guests sporadically via video chat. Curbside pickup from Whole Foods Market, bigger kitchens, and the complete exclusion of large dinner challenges, tasting events, and crowds all played a valuable part in keeping the production safe.

Tune into Bravo on April 1 for the eighteenth season of Top Chef, where, according to the show’s description, audiences are in for “15 extremely talented executive chefs and restaurant owners, representing a cross section of kitchens and food around the country, vie for the coveted title bringing their unique skillsets, diversity of cuisines and gamut of flavors.”

Can You Stream the ‘Top Chef Season 18 premiere’ For Free?

Top Chef Portland kicks off April 1 on Bravo at 8pm/7pm central.

What Time Will the ‘Top Chef Season 18 premiere’ Be Released?

Top Chef Portland kicks off April 1 on Bravo at 8pm/7pm central. Episode 2 will follow one week later.

