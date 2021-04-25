 Skip to Content
The Streamable
BBC America

How to Watch the ‘Top Gear’ Season 30 Premiere on April 25 Live For Free Without Cable

Derek Walborn

The world’s most popular motoring program, BBC’s “Top Gear,” returns for another lap in its 30th season!

How to Watch the Season Premiere of “Top Gear”

When: Sunday, April 25th 8 p.m. ET
TV: BBC America
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

“Top Gear” has been thrilling auto enthusiasts for nearly two decades since its debut in 2002. The program puts cars up against the claims of their manufacturers through tests and extreme stunts, pushing the pedal to the metal to see just what the featured automobiles can pull off. Featuring celebrity guests, exciting travel, and colorful commentary, “Top Gear” has solidified its place in the zeitgeist of contemporary car lovers. Hosts Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness, and Freddie Flintoff will be behind the wheel this season.

In Season 30, Harris tests the most powerful Lamborghini ever made, the presenters compare cars from the James Bond films, the new Land Rover Defender gets a spin, and the guys try to decide the best car for a midlife crisis.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
BBC America-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $20
Includes: BBC America + 18 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BBC America + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: BBC America + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: BBC America + 16 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BBC America + 31 Top Cable Channels

Top Gear Season 30 Premiere

Top Gear

October 21, 2002

This fast-paced and stunt-filled motor show tests whether cars, both mundane and extraordinary, live up to their manufacturers’ claims. The long-running show travels to locations around the world, performing extreme stunts and challenges to see what the featured cars are capable of doing. The current hosts are Paddy Mcguinness, Chris Harris and Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff.

