How to Watch ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

This week, a new drama thriller, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” makes its streaming debut. The film first premiered at the 2021 New York Film Festival on September 24, 2021, and was a limited theatrical release on Christmas Day. Joel Coen’s bold, stripped-down adaptation of Shakespeare’s “MacBeth” is available to stream beginning on Friday, January 14. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

About ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

When a group of witches leads Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis (Denzel Washington) to believe he is set to be the next King of Scotland, he and his wife (Frances McDormand) take bold actions to make it happen. Macbeth is power-hungry, so he and Lady Macbeth set out to murder the king. Once he takes the throne, the story takes a turn, causing madness and tyranny.

Also starring in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” are Brendan Gleeson, Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Kathryn Hunter, and Ralph Ineson.

Washington has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama after his performance in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Several other nominations are still pending, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, a Black Reel Award for Best Actor, and a Satellite Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama.

