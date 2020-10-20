How to Watch the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Live For Free Online

The 2019-2020 season may have just ended barely two months ago, but UEFA fans need not worry as the 2020-21 season is already making a come back. This year’s season kicks off with the Champions League group stage which begins today at 12:55 p.m. Fans can stream all games on CBS All Access.

How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Group Stage

When: Starting October 20 at 12:55 p.m. ET

Where: CBS All Access

CBS All Access will also give you access to “The Golazo Show” a whip-around telecast which will show you every goal from every match. It will also be available on TV on CBS Sports Network.

Bayern Munich comes in as the reigning champions this season as they defend a title they have barely finished celebrating. While they have stiff competition against Atletico Madrid in their grouping, the team isn’t expected to have much of a hard time besting the rest. In addition to Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, Champions League Group A also consists of Lokomotiv Moscow and Red Bull Salzburg.

The champs have already gotten off to a bumpy start as they, “conceded an uncharacteristic six times in the three matches before the international break,” Yahoo Sports reports. Nonetheless, the team typically sweeps through this stage of a competition and this year is not expected to be any different.

Elsewhere on the board are other highly anticipated matchups. One of those is a head-to-head between two of soccer’s conglomerates—Lionel Messi’s Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus. The two teams are together in group G, along with Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros. Another big match up is Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United, with the former relying on the talents of Neymar Jr. to get the W over other competitors.

What Is the UEFA Champions League Group Stage Week 1 Schedule?