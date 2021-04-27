 Skip to Content
How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Semifinals April 27-May 5 Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Soccer’s most prestigious tournament has its final four teams — Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG, and Manchester City. Who amongst them will reign supreme and claim the title of true champion? The first leg takes place on April 27-28, while the second match will kick off on May 4-5.

How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Semifinals Without Cable

UEFA Champions League Semifinal Schedule

Leg 1

Date Match Time
April 27 Real Madrid vs. Chelsea 3:00PM EST
April 28 PSG vs. Manchester City 3:00PM EST

Leg 2

Date Match Time
May 4 Manchester City vs. PSG 3:00PM EST
May 5 Chelsea vs. Real Madrid 3:00PM EST

The first set of games will see Real Madrid take on Chelsea, while PSG takes on Manchester City. Real Madrid thwarted Liverpool in the quarterfinals, while Chelsea defeated Porto. PSG, the only team left not involved in the controversial Super League, vanquished top German side Bayern Munich en route to its date with Manchester City, who likewise defeated a German club, Borussia Dortmund, to get here.

It’s unknown what punishment, if any, will befall Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Man City for their involvement in the attempted Super League coup. Owners from 12 of the world’s top clubs attempted to break apart from their existing leagues and form one top league. The idea was incredible controversial and met with tons of backlash, but seems to be dying, if not dead already.

