How to Watch ‘The Ultimate Fighter: UFC Fight Night’ Card Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

UFC’s original The Ultimate Fighter contest show launched the career of many iconic fighters from the mid-to-late ’00s, including Forrest Griffin, Kenny Florian, Rashad Evans, Michael Bisping, Matt Serra, Nate Diaz, Roy Nelson, and countless others. The latest season, available on ESPN+, featured a whole crop of new UFC hopefuls and culminates at UFC Fight Night. Here’s how to watch UFC Fight Night and see who will win this year’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter.

How to Watch The Ultimate Fighter: UFC Fight Night Live Without Cable

Here’s the full card, which you can watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night Full Card

Main Card

Place Match Stipulation Weight
Main Event Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze Featherweight
Co-Main Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina TUF 29 Middleweight Finale Middleweight
Undercard Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Heistand TUF 29 Bantamweight Finale Bantamweight
Undercard Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight
Undercard Andre Petroski vs. Michael Gillmore Middleweight
Undercard Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight

Preliminary Fight Card

Place Match Weight
Feature Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan Middleweight
Undercard Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman Middleweight
Undercard Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart Light Heavyweight
Undercard JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulos Women’s Flyweight
Undercard Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini Featherweight
Undercard Mana Martinez vs. Guido Cannetti Bantamweight

How to Stream The Ultimate Fighter: UFC Fight Night on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The Ultimate Fighter: UFC Fight Night live on ESPN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

