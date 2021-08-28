How to Watch ‘The Ultimate Fighter: UFC Fight Night’ Card Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
UFC’s original The Ultimate Fighter contest show launched the career of many iconic fighters from the mid-to-late ’00s, including Forrest Griffin, Kenny Florian, Rashad Evans, Michael Bisping, Matt Serra, Nate Diaz, Roy Nelson, and countless others. The latest season, available on ESPN+, featured a whole crop of new UFC hopefuls and culminates at UFC Fight Night. Here’s how to watch UFC Fight Night and see who will win this year’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter.
How to Watch The Ultimate Fighter: UFC Fight Night Live Without Cable
- When: Saturday, August 28, 2021; Event starts at 7 PM ET, Main card starts at 10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN & ESPN+
- Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV and on ESPN+
Here’s the full card, which you can watch on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Full Card
Main Card
|Place
|Match
|Stipulation
|Weight
|Main Event
|Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|Co-Main
|Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina
|TUF 29 Middleweight Finale
|Middleweight
|Undercard
|Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Heistand
|TUF 29 Bantamweight Finale
|Bantamweight
|Undercard
|Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|Undercard
|Andre Petroski vs. Michael Gillmore
|Middleweight
|Undercard
|Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
Preliminary Fight Card
|Place
|Match
|Weight
|Feature
|Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Middleweight
|Undercard
|Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|Undercard
|Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart
|Light Heavyweight
|Undercard
|JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
|Women’s Flyweight
|Undercard
|Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini
|Featherweight
|Undercard
|Mana Martinez vs. Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
How to Stream The Ultimate Fighter: UFC Fight Night on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The Ultimate Fighter: UFC Fight Night live on ESPN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
