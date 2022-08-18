How to Watch ‘The Undeclared War’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Cyber-thriller fans, rejoice! The tense, action-packed mini-series “The Undeclared War” is coming to streaming on Thursday, Aug. 18. This high-stakes drama will stream on Peacock and follows a team of analysts attempting to ward off cyber-attacks in the face of an upcoming election in the United Kingdom. You won’t want to miss a second of the action, and you can stream it with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘The Undeclared War’

When: Thursday, Aug. 18

Thursday, Aug. 18 TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock

About ‘The Undeclared War’

“The Undeclared War” is a chilling reminder of the times we live in. When Saara Parvan (Hannah Khalique-Brown of “Tin Luck” fame) runs a routine test on the internet infrastructure of the U.K., she unknowingly stumbles into a raging cyber-war. Saara and her team must work non-stop to stay one step ahead of their enemies. The battles may take place online, but the consequences are very real. It’s a thrilling cat-and-mouse game, with high stakes and incredible action. The show also stars Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), Simon Pegg (“Star Trek”), and Adrain Lester (“The Rook”).

The show is directed by BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Peter Kominsky (“Wolf Hall”). Kominsy was not shy about addressing real contemporary issues in the show.

“The Undeclared War has been many years in the making. It imagines how the next few years might play out in the domain of cyber warfare - a battle unseen by the public but with potentially devastating consequences,” said Kosminsky. “In my work, I’ve tried to shine a light on aspects of publicly policy which affect us all but where the details of what is taking place, often behind the scenes, are not well understood. I hope this drama will give audiences an insight into a world certain to impact our lives significantly in the years ahead.”

Can You Watch ‘The Undeclared War’ For Free?

It’s unclear, but probably not. Peacock does offer a free, ad-supported tier, but it has limited offerings and not every new release is available for free. The most surefire way to make sure you don’t miss “The Undeclared War” is by subscribing to Peacock Premium starting at $4.99/month.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Undeclared War’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.