 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock 2020 Summer Olympics Basketball

How to Watch the United States Men’s Basketball Team at the Olympics For Free

Jeff Kotuby

The US Men’s Basketball team has long been the gold standard (pun sort of intended) at the Olympics since 1992. The men’s team has captured gold in all but one Summer Games since then and looks to add another top spot to the collection this year. While stars of yesteryear like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade, and the late, great Kobe Bryant won’t be part of this year’s squad, some of the best basketball players in the world will still don the red, white, and blue.

How to Watch The US Men’s Basketball Team at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Sunday, July 25-Tuesday, August 3
TV: Peacock (Live) and/or NBC (Tape Delay)
Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock Premium

You can watch every second of the US Men’s basketball team live through Peacock Premium. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, the US men’s basketball team will feature prominently in NBC and NBCSN’s primetime programming. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). Customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Can You Stream Peacock Premium For Free?

Peacock Premium doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

This year’s team is led by Brooklyn Nets F Kevin Durant, Portland Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard, Phoenix Suns G Devin Booker, and Khris Middleton and Jrue Holliday of the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. The roster has had some shake-ups due to COVID-19 protocols, but the 2021 team should be able to capture gold.

However, the road to the Games has been shaky, and the men have lost two consecutive exhibition games to Australia and Nigeria. Americans hope that, when the games really matter, their team will show up and conduct business as usual — which always seems to end in a gold medal.

US Men’s Basketball Team Olympics TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Sunday, July 25 US vs. France LIVE 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Sunday, July 25 US vs. France Replay 12:15 PM - 6 PM NBC Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, July 25 US vs. France Replay 12:15 PM - 6 PM NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday, July 28 US vs. Iran LIVE 12:40 AM - 2 AM Peacock Sign Up
Wednesday, July 28 US vs. Iran Replay 3 PM - 5 PM NBC Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday, July 28 US vs. Iran Replay 3 PM - 5 PM NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, July 31 US vs. Czech Republic Replay 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Saturday, July 31 US vs. Czech Republic Replay 4 PM - 6 PM NBC Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, July 31 US vs. Czech Republic Replay 1:45 AM - 3:30 AM NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Monday, August 2 Quarterfinals LIVE 12:40 AM - 2 AM Peacock Sign Up
Wednesday, August 4 Semifinals LIVE 12:15 AM - 2 AM Peacock Sign Up
Friday, August 6 Finals LIVE 10:30 PM - 12:30 AM Peacock Sign Up

How to Stream the US Men’s Basketball Team at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Men’s Basketball Team using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--
NBC Sports Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

2020 Summer Olympics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.