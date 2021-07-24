How to Watch the United States Men’s Basketball Team at the Olympics For Free

The US Men’s Basketball team has long been the gold standard (pun sort of intended) at the Olympics since 1992. The men’s team has captured gold in all but one Summer Games since then and looks to add another top spot to the collection this year. While stars of yesteryear like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade, and the late, great Kobe Bryant won’t be part of this year’s squad, some of the best basketball players in the world will still don the red, white, and blue.

How to Watch The US Men’s Basketball Team at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Sunday, July 25-Tuesday, August 3

TV: Peacock (Live) and/or NBC (Tape Delay)

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock Premium

You can watch every second of the US Men’s basketball team live through Peacock Premium. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, the US men’s basketball team will feature prominently in NBC and NBCSN’s primetime programming. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). Customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Can You Stream Peacock Premium For Free?

Peacock Premium doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

This year’s team is led by Brooklyn Nets F Kevin Durant, Portland Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard, Phoenix Suns G Devin Booker, and Khris Middleton and Jrue Holliday of the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. The roster has had some shake-ups due to COVID-19 protocols, but the 2021 team should be able to capture gold.

However, the road to the Games has been shaky, and the men have lost two consecutive exhibition games to Australia and Nigeria. Americans hope that, when the games really matter, their team will show up and conduct business as usual — which always seems to end in a gold medal.

US Men’s Basketball Team Olympics TV Schedule

How to Stream the US Men’s Basketball Team at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Men’s Basketball Team using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.