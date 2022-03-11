How to Watch the ‘Upload’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The future is a frightening place, and sometimes the only way to brave the notion of it is to laugh. That was the idea behind Greg Daniels’ “Parks and Recreation” dystopian sci-fi sitcom, “Upload.”

Taking place in a quirky conceptualization of a technologically advanced 2033, the show revolves around Nathan (Robbie Amell) and Nora (Andy Allo). A 27-year-old computer coder, Nathan is at the top of his game until he dies under mysterious circumstances. Nora is the customer service representative for Nathan’s new digital afterlife. From 3D food printers and holographic phones to digital babies and virtual life after death, Lakeview 2033 is a mesmerizing place to be. Get ready to return there for the second season of “Upload.” Watch the premiere on Friday, March 11 with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch the ‘Upload’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘Upload’

The first season of “Upload” ended on a shocking cliffhanger and left the second season with a ton of questions to answer. After downgrading his paid account to the free version of Lakeview, Nathan is now a “two-gig;” a second-class resident who can only afford so much data per month. He’s unexpectedly fallen in love with Nora, but now his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has entered the scene trying to strengthen their relationship. Nora, meanwhile, has become involved with the Ludds, an off-the-grid group of anti-tech rebels.

Ingrid’s visit to the frozen Nathan at the end of the first season of “Upload” serves as the perfect microcosm of what makes the show so great. She tells Nathan that she died willingly in order to be “uploaded” to Lakeview and stay with him. The humor in the moment is poignant: The only thing worse than being dead is to be stuck in eternity with someone you don’t like. This second season explores identity and unrequited love and does so with the signature charming weirdness that only “Upload” can muster.

Daniels and Howard Klein serve as the series’ executive producers, and the show is bringing back the cast from its first season: It stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy, and Josh Banday as Ivan, and Andrea Rosen as Lucy. Be sure not to miss the new season of this hit sci-fi comedy series, and watch “Upload” when it airs on Friday, March 11th with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Upload’?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV