How to Watch the US Men’s National Soccer Team vs. El Salvador Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Mobile, and More

Jeff Kotuby

As the 2022 World Cup inches closer, points become all the more important, and the U.S. has a prime opportunity for three more points this Thursday night when they take on El Salvador. El Salvador is second from the bottom of the table with one win during the entire qualifying round, a 1-0 win over Panama. Can the U.S. handle their business and bring home the full three points against El Salvador? Or will El Salvador play spoiler and help out Canada and Mexico? Find out this Thursday, airing live on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

How to Watch 2022 World Cup Qualifying — US vs El Salvador

Background

ESPN2 and ESPN+ will present live coverage of the U.S. Men’s National Team World Cup qualifying match against El Salvador from Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, Jan. 27. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with the 30-minute Countdown Live digital studio series exclusively on ESPN+ and leads into a 6:30 p.m. pregame show across ESPN2 and ESPN+. The match will kick-off at 7 p.m. on both ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Currently, the US sits second in the CONCACAF qualifying table behind Canada, no doubt the surprise leader this late in the proceedings. Soccer fans across the globe figured Mexico would be the leader but finds themselves third and currently tied with Panama. If Mexico falls out of the Top 3, they risk not even making the World Cup, as the fourth-place team from each group must play their way into the tournament.

The US is a clear -550 moneyline favorite to beat El Salvador, who enter as a +1100 underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook. A draw nets you +550 odds.

How to Stream US vs El Salvador for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch US vs El Salvador live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--
UniMás≥ $89.99----
TUDN≥ $104.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2, UniMás, and TUDN + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: ESPN2, UniMás, and TUDN + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 and UniMás + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Preview: USA vs. El Salvador | USMNT out to end La Selecta's World Cup hopes

