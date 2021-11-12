How to Watch The US Men’s National Team vs. Mexico LIVE on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
North America’s premier soccer rivalry descends onto TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio as the USMNT tries to secure its spot in the World Cup by taking on Mexico. The last time the US and Mexican national teams played, the end result was a US victory — and a Gold Cup trophy. Can the US do it again and beat Mexico? Or will the Mexican national team prove they’re the team to beat in the CONCACAF region? Find out Friday, November 12 at 9:10 PM ET on ESPN2.
How to Watch the USMNT vs. Mexico CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier LIVE Without Cable
- When: Friday, November 12 at 9:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2, Univision, TUDN
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or ESPN+
ESPN+
Background
The USMNT will likely have Chelsea star Christian Pulisic back for this contest, whether he starts or subs in later in the match, which is a fantastic sign for the US. The USMNT enters the November international window on a 3-1-1 streak in their last five matches, including a clean sheet against Jamaica. They drew Canada in a “shoulda-woulda-coulda” type of match, and flat out lost to Panama, which would have been a tragic result if Mexico hadn’t been struggling going into the break.
Mexico dropped its last match to Ecuador 3-0 and drew Canada and Panama in two of its preceding matches. Mexico currently sits atop the CONCACAF World Cup qualifier standings with 14 points, 3 above the US and 4 above Canada. A Mexican win could all but lock up the region for El Tri, but a US win could put the top spot back on the table.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Mexico is slightly favored to win at +160 moneyline odds, while the USMNT is getting +180 odds. A draw currently gets you +200 odds.
How to Stream the USMNT vs. Mexico CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the USMNT vs. Mexico CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV.
