How to Watch the US Olympic Diving Team Trials Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

As we inch closer and closer to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, we’re learning more and more about which Americans are headed to Japan to represent the Stars and Stripes. Next up? The diving team.

The U.S. Men’s and Women’s teams were denied gold at the 2016 Summer Games — can they remedy that with a stellar performance in this year’s games? To do so, they’ll have to rely on the likes of David Boudia, Michael Hixon, Delaney Schnell, and Sarah Bacon.

How to Stream the US Olympic Diving Team Trials

David Boudia, the only American diver to win gold during the 2012 Olympics, looks to make his fourth straight Olympic team and leads the pack of talented American divers. The last American woman to win gold at the Olympics was Laura Wilkerson at the 2000 games in Sydney. Can one of the talented American women from this year’s crop of divers finally put the U.S. back on top?

The full list of events, including on which channel to find each event, is below:

2021 USA Diving Olympic Qualifying Schedule

Date Coverage Network Time
Tues., June 8 Semifinals – Women’s Springboard & Men’s Platform Olympic Channel 7 p.m. ET
Wed., June 9 Semifinals – Men’s Springboard & Women’s Platform Olympic Channel 7 p.m. ET
Thurs, June 10 Synchro Final – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Olympic Channel 7 p.m. ET
Fri., June 11 Synchro Finals – Women’s Synchronized Platform & Men’s Synchronized Springboard Olympic Channel 7 p.m. ET
Sat., June 12 Final – Women’s Springboard NBC 4 p.m. ET
Sat., June 12 Final – Men’s Platform NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT
Sun., June 13 Final – Men’s Springboard NBC 7 p.m. ET/PT
Sun., June 13 Final – Women’s Platform NBC 9 p.m. ET/PT
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Olympic Channel≥ $94.99--^
$11
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Olympic Channel and NBC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Olympic Channel and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: Olympic Channel and NBC + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Olympic Channel

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Olympic Channel and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

