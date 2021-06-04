 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC NBC Sports Network Olympic Channel

How to Watch the US Olympic Swimming Team Trials Live Online For Free

Jeff Kotuby

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecy, four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel, and 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte look to guide the United States swimming team to another stellar showing at the 2021 Summer Olympic Games.

How to Watch the US Olympic Swimming Team Trials

To do so, they’ll have to beat their fellow countrymen and women and earn a spot on the team. Coverage will take place in two waves, beginning June 4-7, then resuming from June 13-20, and includes eight nights of primetime coverage across NBC, NBC Sports Network, and the Olympic Channel.

Ledecky is seeking to tie or break the all-time record for Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. woman with 8, while Lochte is looking to make his fifth team at age 36, a feat only accomplished by fellow countryman Michael Phelps — though Phelps was 31 when he reached his fifth Olympic games. If Lochte were to make the team and medal, he would set the record for the oldest men’s swimmer to medal in an Olympics — something Phelps can’t claim without coming out of retirement.

The full schedule of swimming trials is below:

Date Coverage Network Time
Fri., June 4 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 100m Freestyle, 200m Butterfly, 100m Backstroke, 800m Freestyle Olympic Channel 8 p.m. ET
Sat., June 5 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 200m Freestyle, 100m Breaststroke, 400m Individual Medley Olympic Channel 8 p.m. ET
Sun., June 6 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 400m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 200m Backstroke Olympic Channel 8 p.m. ET
Mon., June 7 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 200m Individual Medley, 50m Freestyle, 200m Breaststroke, 1,500m Freestyle Olympic Channel 8 p.m. ET
Sun., June 13 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 100m Breaststroke NBCSN 5:30 p.m. ET*
Finals – Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT
Mon., June 14 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET*
Finals – Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT
Tues., June 15 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1,500m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET*
Finals –Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 100m Breaststroke NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT
Wed., June 16 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 800m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET*
Finals –Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1,500m Freestyle NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT
Thurs., June 17 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 100m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Individual Medley NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET*
Finals –Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle NBCSN 8 p.m. ET
Finals –Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle NBC 10 p.m. ET/PT*
Fri., June 18 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke NBCSN 6 p.m. ET*
Finals –Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Men’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 100m Freestyle NBC 9 p.m. ET/PT
Sat., June 19 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1,500m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET*
Finals – Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 800m Freestyle NBC 9 p.m. ET
Sun., June 20 Finals – Men’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1,500m Freestyle NBC 8:15 p.m. ET

*Delayed coverage

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC--
NBC Sports Network--
Olympic Channel≥ $94.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and Olympic Channel + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and Olympic Channel + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and Olympic Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Olympic Channel

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and Olympic Channel + 31 Top Cable Channels

Regan Smith in decisive 100m at 2021 TYR Pro | NBC Sports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.