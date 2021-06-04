How to Watch the US Olympic Swimming Team Trials Live Online For Free

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecy, four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel, and 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte look to guide the United States swimming team to another stellar showing at the 2021 Summer Olympic Games.

How to Watch the US Olympic Swimming Team Trials

When: June 4-7, and June 13-20

TV: NBC, NBSCN, Olympic Channel

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

To do so, they’ll have to beat their fellow countrymen and women and earn a spot on the team. Coverage will take place in two waves, beginning June 4-7, then resuming from June 13-20, and includes eight nights of primetime coverage across NBC, NBC Sports Network, and the Olympic Channel.

Ledecky is seeking to tie or break the all-time record for Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. woman with 8, while Lochte is looking to make his fifth team at age 36, a feat only accomplished by fellow countryman Michael Phelps — though Phelps was 31 when he reached his fifth Olympic games. If Lochte were to make the team and medal, he would set the record for the oldest men’s swimmer to medal in an Olympics — something Phelps can’t claim without coming out of retirement.

The full schedule of swimming trials is below:

Date Coverage Network Time Fri., June 4 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 100m Freestyle, 200m Butterfly, 100m Backstroke, 800m Freestyle Olympic Channel 8 p.m. ET Sat., June 5 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 200m Freestyle, 100m Breaststroke, 400m Individual Medley Olympic Channel 8 p.m. ET Sun., June 6 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 400m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 200m Backstroke Olympic Channel 8 p.m. ET Mon., June 7 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 200m Individual Medley, 50m Freestyle, 200m Breaststroke, 1,500m Freestyle Olympic Channel 8 p.m. ET Sun., June 13 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 100m Breaststroke NBCSN 5:30 p.m. ET* Finals – Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Mon., June 14 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals – Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Tues., June 15 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1,500m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals –Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 100m Breaststroke NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Wed., June 16 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 800m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals –Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1,500m Freestyle NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Thurs., June 17 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 100m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Individual Medley NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals –Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Finals –Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle NBC 10 p.m. ET/PT* Fri., June 18 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke NBCSN 6 p.m. ET* Finals –Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Men’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 100m Freestyle NBC 9 p.m. ET/PT Sat., June 19 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1,500m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals – Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 800m Freestyle NBC 9 p.m. ET Sun., June 20 Finals – Men’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1,500m Freestyle NBC 8:15 p.m. ET

*Delayed coverage

