How to Watch the US Open Qualifying Rounds Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

The 2021 US Open marks tennis’ first major event since the 2020 Olympics ended, and German men’s tennis pro Alexander Zverev captured gold in thrilling fashion. The event begins Tuesday, August 24 with exclusive coverage on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS. Sixteen men and women will emerge from the four days of matches with their name in the main draw with action beginning Monday, Aug. 30, with two weeks of exclusive marathon daily coverage from ESPN.

Background

Beginning Tuesday, action will begin each day at 11 a.m. ET through Friday. All 14 courts will receive dedicated coverage on ESPN+ – up from five courts in 2019, the last year qualifying was held. Also, ESPNEWS will present a whip-around show from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. covering all the action with the ESPN tennis team providing the commentary. On Thursday, Aug. 26, at noon, the brackets and matchups for the 2021 US Open will be unveiled on ESPNEWS. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The draw will map out the path top-ranked Novak Djokovic must take to complete the Grand Slam – winning all four Majors in a calendar year — last accomplished by a man in 1969, by Rod Laver. A win would also break the tie for men’s career Major trophies at 20 that he shares with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The tournament’s defending champions are Dominic Thiem, who snared his first Major title with the win but will not be able to defend his title because of injury, and Naomi Osaka, who tallied the third of her now four career Major championships.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Open Qualifying Rounds live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPNEWS≥ $84.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem Full Match | US Open 2020 Final

The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

