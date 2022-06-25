How to Watch the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Friendly vs. Colombia Live for Free Without Cable

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team’s international friendly window comes to a close when they play the first of two matchups against Colombia. It’s not exactly shocking that the USWNT are heavy favorites going into the matchup but there’s always a chance for an upset. Watch all of the tune-up action prior to the CONCACAF Women’s Championship this Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET TV: FS1

About the USWNT Friendly vs. Colombia

The upcoming games against Colombia will be the ninth and 10th meetings all-time between the two countries, with the USA holding a 7-0-1 record all-time against Colombia. Four of the previous eight meetings between the USA and Colombia have come at World Championship events – playing twice at the World Cup and twice at the Olympics.

The lone draw between these teams came during the group stage of the 2016 Summer Olympics, a 2-2 tie. Following that match in Manaus, Brazil, the teams met most recently for a pair of friendlies in January of 2021 in Orlando, Fla.

Powered by a hat-trick from Samantha Mewis and a goal from older sister Kristie Mewis, the USA defeated Colombia 4-0 in the first of those two matches on Jan. 18. Three days later, Catarina Macario, who made her international debut in the Jan. 18 game, made her first career start and scored her first international goal in the third minute as the USA downed Colombia, 6-0, to close out the two-game set.

Upcoming USWNT Match Schedule

Date Time Matchup Network Saturday, June 25 7:30 p.m. ET USA vs. Colombia FS1 Tuesday, June 28 10 p.m. ET USA vs. Colombia ESPN Monday, July 4 7 p.m. ET USA vs. Haiti CBS Sports Network/Paramount+ Thursday, July 7 7 p.m. ET Jamaica vs. USA Paramount+ Monday, July 11 10 p.m. ET USA vs. Mexico Paramount+

