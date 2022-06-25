 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Friendly vs. Colombia Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team’s international friendly window comes to a close when they play the first of two matchups against Colombia. It’s not exactly shocking that the USWNT are heavy favorites going into the matchup but there’s always a chance for an upset. Watch all of the tune-up action prior to the CONCACAF Women’s Championship this Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the USWNT vs. Colombia Live For Free Without Cable

About the USWNT Friendly vs. Colombia

The upcoming games against Colombia will be the ninth and 10th meetings all-time between the two countries, with the USA holding a 7-0-1 record all-time against Colombia. Four of the previous eight meetings between the USA and Colombia have come at World Championship events – playing twice at the World Cup and twice at the Olympics.

The lone draw between these teams came during the group stage of the 2016 Summer Olympics, a 2-2 tie. Following that match in Manaus, Brazil, the teams met most recently for a pair of friendlies in January of 2021 in Orlando, Fla.

Powered by a hat-trick from Samantha Mewis and a goal from older sister Kristie Mewis, the USA defeated Colombia 4-0 in the first of those two matches on Jan. 18. Three days later, Catarina Macario, who made her international debut in the Jan. 18 game, made her first career start and scored her first international goal in the third minute as the USA downed Colombia, 6-0, to close out the two-game set.

Upcoming USWNT Match Schedule

Date Time Matchup Network
Saturday, June 25 7:30 p.m. ET USA vs. Colombia FS1
Tuesday, June 28 10 p.m. ET USA vs. Colombia ESPN
Monday, July 4 7 p.m. ET USA vs. Haiti CBS Sports Network/Paramount+
Thursday, July 7 7 p.m. ET Jamaica vs. USA Paramount+
Monday, July 11 10 p.m. ET USA vs. Mexico Paramount+

How to Stream the USWNT vs. Colombia Match for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the USWNT vs. Colombia live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

USWNT vs. Uzbekistan: Extended Highlights - Apr. 12, 2022

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.