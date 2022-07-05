How to Watch the US Women’s National Team Softball Exhibition Games Live Without Cable

Team USA women’s softball will air two games from Oxford, Ala. live on Peacock on Tuesday, July 5. The first of these games will see the top-ranked U.S. squad take on No. 8 Australia at 12 noon ET. The second is a highly-anticipated rematch between U.S. and second-ranked Japan, who defeated the U.S. team in the 2020 Olympics and captured gold at home in Tokyo, at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch both games with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s National Team Games Against Australia and Japan

When: Tuesday, July 5 at 12 noon ET (Australia); 2:30 p.m. ET (Japan)

Tuesday, July 5 at 12 noon ET (Australia); 2:30 p.m. ET (Japan) TV: Peacock

Peacock Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About the US Women’s National Softball Team

Team USA — the top-ranked team in the world — will square off in Oxford, Ala. against No. 8 Australia at 6 p.m. ET followed by a rematch from the 2020 Olympic Gold Medal Game against No. 2 Japan. After being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at The Games last summer, Japan beat Team USA to secure its second straight Olympic softball title following its win in 2008.

Hosted by USA Softball of Alabama, Team USA’s Oxford exhibition games will be led by head coach Heather Tarr alongside previously named World Games assistant coaches Cindy Ball-Malone, Tony Baldwin, and Tim Walton. Also joining the World Games coaching staff in Oxford are recently announced Canada Cup and Japan All-Star Series assistant coaches Jimmy Kolaitis and Mike Steuerwald.

July 5’s exhibition games will be part of a warm-up schedule leading into the WBSC World Cup slated to run July 9-13 in Birmingham, Ala. In untelevised games, Australia and Japan will both take on professional team the USSSA Pride on July 5. Australia and the Pride will face off again on July 6 before Team USA and the Pride play later in the day.