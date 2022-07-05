 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock

How to Watch the US Women’s National Team Softball Exhibition Games Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Team USA women’s softball will air two games from Oxford, Ala. live on Peacock on Tuesday, July 5. The first of these games will see the top-ranked U.S. squad take on No. 8 Australia at 12 noon ET. The second is a highly-anticipated rematch between U.S. and second-ranked Japan, who defeated the U.S. team in the 2020 Olympics and captured gold at home in Tokyo, at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch both games with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s National Team Games Against Australia and Japan

About the US Women’s National Softball Team

Team USA — the top-ranked team in the world — will square off in Oxford, Ala. against No. 8 Australia at 6 p.m. ET followed by a rematch from the 2020 Olympic Gold Medal Game against No. 2 Japan. After being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at The Games last summer, Japan beat Team USA to secure its second straight Olympic softball title following its win in 2008.

Hosted by USA Softball of Alabama, Team USA’s Oxford exhibition games will be led by head coach Heather Tarr alongside previously named World Games assistant coaches Cindy Ball-Malone, Tony Baldwin, and Tim Walton. Also joining the World Games coaching staff in Oxford are recently announced Canada Cup and Japan All-Star Series assistant coaches Jimmy Kolaitis and Mike Steuerwald.

July 5’s exhibition games will be part of a warm-up schedule leading into the WBSC World Cup slated to run July 9-13 in Birmingham, Ala. In untelevised games, Australia and Japan will both take on professional team the USSSA Pride on July 5. Australia and the Pride will face off again on July 6 before Team USA and the Pride play later in the day.

  • Sign Up
    peacocktv.com

    Peacock

    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

    It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including Bel-Air, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

    The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

    Sign Up
    $4.99+ / month
    peacocktv.com

Japan vs USA | Softball Gold Medal Game:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.