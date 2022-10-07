 Skip to Content
How to Watch the U.S. Women’s National Team vs. England Soccer Friendly Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

After a strong window for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, it’s time for the U.S. Women’s National Team to take over and play some high-profile friendly contests. There won’t be many matches larger than their next one, as they take on Team England in an international friendly on FOX. As the final draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup quickly approaches, it’s up to the USWNT to make a positive impact prior to their World Cup drawing. You can see the USWNT take on England this Friday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the USWNT Friendly vs. England

About the USWNT vs. England

That’s right — the USWNT will air on FOX proper, not FS1 or FS2. “FOX Sports is proud to be showcasing what promises to be an epic match during a weekday on broadcast television,” said David Neal, executive producer of the FIFA World Cup on FOX. “With the excitement and passion for this storied rivalry in mind, we look forward to presenting it on FOX, especially during a time of year in October when fervor will be sky high for U.S. Soccer and the beautiful game.”

As if one needed any more reason to watch a match between the U.S. and England, this matchup is especially compelling due to recent history. Team England was recently crowned the champions of Europe, while the U.S. enters as the reigning and defending back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup champions. The match will emanate from the iconic Wembley Stadium in London and will be a sold-out affair, meaning the USWNT should come prepared for a particularly boisterous U.K. crowd.

How to Stream USWNT Friendly vs. England for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch USWNT Friendly vs. England live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

