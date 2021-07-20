How to Stream the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team at the Tokyo Olympics for Free
The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team is an international powerhouse. After a crushing loss to Sweden in 2016, the defending World Cup champions are looking to reclaim gold in Tokyo. The 18-player Olympic roster includes 17 athletes from the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup championship team, and 11 vets from the Rio Summer Olympics.
How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team at the Tokyo Olympics
- When: Wednesday, July 21-Thursday, August 5
- TV: USA and NBCSN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the games live. The live games will air on USA and NBCSN. The U.S. will take on Sweden, New Zealand, and Australia in their first three games. Their performance in those games will determine their future schedule. The gold medal game is on Thursday, August 5.
If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.
U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Olympics TV Schedule
|Day
|Event
|Live?
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Wednesday, July 21
|Women’s Soccer: Sweden vs. U.S.
|LIVE
|4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wednesday, July 21
|Women’s Soccer: Sweden vs. U.S.
|Replay
|8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wednesday, July 21
|Women’s Soccer: Sweden vs. U.S.
|Replay
|6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Thursday, July 22
|Women’s Soccer: Sweden vs. U.S.
|Replay
|11:15 p.m. – 1:15 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Friday, July 23
|Women’s Soccer: Sweden vs. U.S.
|Replay
|5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Saturday, July 24
|Women’s Soccer: New Zealand vs. U.S.
|LIVE
|7:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Saturday, July 24
|Women’s Soccer: New Zealand vs. U.S.
|Replay
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Sunday, July 25
|Women’s Soccer: New Zealand vs. U.S.
|Replay
|2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, July 27
|Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia
|LIVE
|4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, July 27
|Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia
|Replay
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, July 27
|Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia
|Replay
|6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, July 27
|Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia
|Replay
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Friday, July 30
|Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Stream with Free Trial
|Monday, August 2
|Women’s Soccer - Semifinal
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Stream with Free Trial
|Thursday, August 5
|Women’s Soccer - Final
|LIVE
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Thursday, August 5
|Women’s Soccer - Final
|LIVE
|11:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. (PT)
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Friday, August 6
|Women’s Soccer - Final
|Replay
|7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Friday, August 6
|Women’s Soccer - Final
|Replay
|4:15 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Friday, August 6
|Women’s Soccer - Final
|Replay
|11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
U.S. Women's Soccer Team Roster
Goalkeepers
- Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC)
- Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
Defenders
- Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG)
- Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars)
- Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)
- Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit)
- Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)
- Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)
Midfielders
- Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars)
- Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC)
- Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)
- Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash)
- Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)
Forwards
- Tobin Heath (Unattached)
- Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
- Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride)
- Christen Press (Unattached)
- Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)
2020 Summer Olympics
- Archery
- Badminton
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Basketball 3x3
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe/Kayaking
- Cycling
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Field Hockey
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Handball
- Judo
- Karate
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Soccer
- Softball
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Track & Field
- Trampoline
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling