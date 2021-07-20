How to Stream the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team at the Tokyo Olympics for Free

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team is an international powerhouse. After a crushing loss to Sweden in 2016, the defending World Cup champions are looking to reclaim gold in Tokyo. The 18-player Olympic roster includes 17 athletes from the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup championship team, and 11 vets from the Rio Summer Olympics.

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team at the Tokyo Olympics

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the games live. The live games will air on USA and NBCSN. The U.S. will take on Sweden, New Zealand, and Australia in their first three games. Their performance in those games will determine their future schedule. The gold medal game is on Thursday, August 5.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Olympics TV Schedule

All Live TV Streaming Options

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Roster

Goalkeepers

Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders

Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG)

Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit)

Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars)

Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC)

Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)

Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash)

Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards