How to Stream the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team at the Tokyo Olympics for Free

Ben Bowman

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team is an international powerhouse. After a crushing loss to Sweden in 2016, the defending World Cup champions are looking to reclaim gold in Tokyo. The 18-player Olympic roster includes 17 athletes from the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup championship team, and 11 vets from the Rio Summer Olympics.

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team at the Tokyo Olympics

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the games live. The live games will air on USA and NBCSN. The U.S. will take on Sweden, New Zealand, and Australia in their first three games. Their performance in those games will determine their future schedule. The gold medal game is on Thursday, August 5.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Olympics TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Wednesday, July 21 Women’s Soccer: Sweden vs. U.S. LIVE 4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday, July 21 Women’s Soccer: Sweden vs. U.S. Replay 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday, July 21 Women’s Soccer: Sweden vs. U.S. Replay 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, July 22 Women’s Soccer: Sweden vs. U.S. Replay 11:15 p.m. – 1:15 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Friday, July 23 Women’s Soccer: Sweden vs. U.S. Replay 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, July 24 Women’s Soccer: New Zealand vs. U.S. LIVE 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, July 24 Women’s Soccer: New Zealand vs. U.S. Replay 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, July 25 Women’s Soccer: New Zealand vs. U.S. Replay 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia LIVE 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia Replay 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia Replay 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia Replay 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Friday, July 30 Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD TBD TBD Stream with Free Trial
Monday, August 2 Women’s Soccer - Semifinal TBD TBD TBD Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, August 5 Women’s Soccer - Final LIVE 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, August 5 Women’s Soccer - Final LIVE 11:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. (PT) NBC Stream with Free Trial
Friday, August 6 Women’s Soccer - Final Replay 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Friday, August 6 Women’s Soccer - Final Replay 4:15 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Friday, August 6 Women’s Soccer - Final Replay 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Roster

Goalkeepers

  • Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders

  • Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG)
  • Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars)
  • Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit)
  • Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders

  • Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars)
  • Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)
  • Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash)
  • Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards

  • Tobin Heath (Unattached)
  • Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
  • Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride)
  • Christen Press (Unattached)
  • Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

2020 Summer Olympics

