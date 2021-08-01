2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch the US Women’s Soccer Team vs. Canada in Olympic Semi-Finals Live

After a thrilling victory against the Netherlands in penalties, the US women’s soccer team faces a familiar foe — Canada — in the semifinals. The winner of this match will face the winner of Australia and Sweden (who beat the US 3-0 in exhibition play) for the gold.

How to Watch the USWNT vs. Canada

When: Monday, August 2 at 4 AM ET (LIVE)

Monday, August 2 at 4 AM ET (LIVE) TV: USA Network

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. If the US wins, they’ll likely be onto the next round. Any other result will greatly complicate things for the Americans. The gold medal game is on Thursday, August 5.

US Women’s Soccer Schedule for August 2-3

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now Monday, August 2 Women’s Soccer Semifinals: U.S. vs. Canada LIVE 4 AM ET - 6 AM ET USA Network Stream with Free Trial Monday, August 2 Women’s Soccer Semifinals: U.S. vs. Canada Replay 10 AM - 12 PM NBCSN Stream with Free Trial Tuesday, August 3 Women’s Soccer Semifinals: U.S. vs. Canada Replay 12:30 AM - 2:30 AM NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the US Women’s Soccer Semifinal Match at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

