2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch the US Women’s Soccer Team vs. Canada in Olympic Semi-Finals Live
After a thrilling victory against the Netherlands in penalties, the US women’s soccer team faces a familiar foe — Canada — in the semifinals. The winner of this match will face the winner of Australia and Sweden (who beat the US 3-0 in exhibition play) for the gold.
How to Watch the USWNT vs. Canada
- When: Monday, August 2 at 4 AM ET (LIVE)
- TV: USA Network
- Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. If the US wins, they’ll likely be onto the next round. Any other result will greatly complicate things for the Americans. The gold medal game is on Thursday, August 5.
If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.
US Women’s Soccer Schedule for August 2-3
|Day
|Event
|Live?
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Monday, August 2
|Women’s Soccer Semifinals: U.S. vs. Canada
|LIVE
|4 AM ET - 6 AM ET
|USA Network
|Stream with Free Trial
|Monday, August 2
|Women’s Soccer Semifinals: U.S. vs. Canada
|Replay
|10 AM - 12 PM
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, August 3
|Women’s Soccer Semifinals: U.S. vs. Canada
|Replay
|12:30 AM - 2:30 AM
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
How to Stream the US Women’s Soccer Semifinal Match at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Women’s Soccer Team Semifinal Match using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
