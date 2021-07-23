How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team vs. New Zealand for Free

After a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Sweden, the U.S. women’s soccer team is looking for redemption. They’ll have to do so against New Zealand, the 22nd-ranked team in the world. While New Zealand isn’t as formidable as the 5th-ranked Swedes, the Americans will still need to approach this as a must-win game or almost guarantee they’ll be heading home from the Olympics empty-handed.

You’ll be able to watch the women play live this Saturday at 7:30 AM ET on NBC Sports Network with replays airing on USA and NBCSN later that evening. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team vs New Zealand LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Saturday, July 24

Saturday, July 24 TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. After New Zealand, the American women will battle Australia to finish Group G play. Their performance in those games will determine their future schedule. The gold medal game is on Thursday, August 5.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

US Women’s Soccer Schedule for July 24-25

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Roster

Goalkeepers

Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders

Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG)

Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit)

Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars)

Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC)

Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)

Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash)

Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards