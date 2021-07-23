 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics Soccer
USA Network NBC Sports Network

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team vs. New Zealand for Free

Jeff Kotuby

After a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Sweden, the U.S. women’s soccer team is looking for redemption. They’ll have to do so against New Zealand, the 22nd-ranked team in the world. While New Zealand isn’t as formidable as the 5th-ranked Swedes, the Americans will still need to approach this as a must-win game or almost guarantee they’ll be heading home from the Olympics empty-handed.

You’ll be able to watch the women play live this Saturday at 7:30 AM ET on NBC Sports Network with replays airing on USA and NBCSN later that evening. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team vs New Zealand LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. After New Zealand, the American women will battle Australia to finish Group G play. Their performance in those games will determine their future schedule. The gold medal game is on Thursday, August 5.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

US Women’s Soccer Schedule for July 24-25

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Saturday, July 24 Women’s Soccer: New Zealand vs. U.S. LIVE 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, July 24 Women’s Soccer: New Zealand vs. U.S. Replay 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, July 25 Women’s Soccer: New Zealand vs. U.S. Replay 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Network--
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Roster

Goalkeepers

  • Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders

  • Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG)
  • Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars)
  • Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit)
  • Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders

  • Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars)
  • Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)
  • Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash)
  • Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards

  • Tobin Heath (Unattached)
  • Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
  • Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride)
  • Christen Press (Unattached)
  • Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

2020 Summer Olympics

