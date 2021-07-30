How to Watch the USA Men’s Basketball Team vs. Czech Republic LIVE Without Cable
Put a W on the board — the Americans finally get a win in Tokyo! The US Men’s team destroyed Iran in their last game and get ready to face the Czech Republic.
To watch the game, you will need to use your TV Everywhere credentials from streaming or cable provider to unlock the NBC Sports App. Alternatively, you can watch with a Subscription to Peacock Premium.
How to Watch Team USA vs. Czech Republic LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics
- When: Saturday, July 31 at 8 AM ET (Live) / 3 PM ET (Replay)
- TV: Peacock/NBC Sports App (Live, On-Demand) / NBC (Tape Delay)
- Stream: Watch Live with NBC Sports App or Subscription to Peacock Premium
If you are looking for the lowest cost option to stream the 2020 Olympic Games, you can get nearly all the Olympic Coverage you need from Sling TV. With Sling TV, you can stream NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, USA Network, and Olympic Channel for just $10 for an entire month.
On top of that, you will be able to unlock the NBC and NBC Sports App with your Sling TV credentials.
Here’s when and where you’ll be able to watch the US Men’s basketball team:
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Live?
|Where to Watch
|Stream Now
|USA vs. Czech Republic
|Sunday, July 25
|12:40 AM ET
|LIVE
|Peacock/NBC Sports App
|Sign up
|USA vs. Czech Republic
|Wednesday, July 28
|3:00 PM
|Delay
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
You can watch every second of the US Men’s basketball team live through Peacock Premium. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, the US men’s basketball team will feature prominently in NBC and NBCSN’s programming.
Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.
How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?
If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.
You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.
If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.
- Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream
- Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side
- Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV
- Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account
How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?
A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). Customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.
Can You Stream Peacock Premium For Free?
Peacock Premium doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.
How to Stream Team USA vs. Czech Republic at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Men’s Basketball Team using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
