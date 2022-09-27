How to Watch the USMNT Friendly vs. Saudi Arabia Men’s Soccer Friendly Live for Free Without Cable

The United States Men’s National Team wraps up its international friendly window with a matchup against Saudi Arabia. This match will give the US one last tune-up before the World Cup begins in November. Take a late lunch, because you’ll be able to watch the USMNT take on Saudi Arabia this Tuesday, September 26 at 2 p.m. ET on FS1. You can watch the event live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia Friendly Live for Free Without Cable

When: Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. ET TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

About the USMNT

The USMNT suffered a 2-0 loss to Japan in their last outing and are dealing with injuries and depth issues aplenty. However, the U.S. will have a weapon they didn’t have in their match with Japan — Christian Pulisic. The Chelsea striker will factor into the U.S.’s plans heavily as far and away their best player. The USMNT is heavily favored in this matchup according to Caesars Sportsbook, entering at -110 moneyline odds.

The game will be played in Murcia, Spain and Pulisic is expected to start for the Americans alongside fellow forwards Ricardo Pepi and Giovanni Reyna. Following the friendly against Saudia Arabia, the national team will turn all of its attention to the Qatar World Cup. The USMNT opens up Group B action on Nov. 21 against Wales, then takes on England on Nov. 25, and Iran on Nov. 29.

