How to Watch the USMNT vs. Japan Men’s Soccer Friendly Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team heads to east Asia to take on the Japanese National Team in one of the last remaining pre-World Cup friendlies and it will air on Friday, Sept. 23 on ESPN2. With just one more friendly on the schedule (against Saudi Arabia next Tuesday), this is the time for the USMNT to figure it all out before their Nov. 21 World Cup-opening match against Wales. You can watch the USMNT take on Team Japan bright and early this Friday, Sept. 23 at 8:30 a.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the USMNT Friendly vs. Japan Soccer Friendly

The match will also stream on ESPN+.

About the USMNT

Gio Reyna makes his way back to the pitch for the Americans, and his presence will be a shot in the arm for a team that’s filled to the brim with young talent but has lacked a consistent starting lineup. Reyna, Weston McKinnie, and Christian Pulisic make up a young core that could lead the U.S. for years. However, the Eagles would be wise to take Japan seriously, especially as the team has questions about their goalkeeper position.

Jon Champion will be on the call for ESPN with USMNT vet Taylor Twellman on commentary and Sam Borden providing additional reporting.

Following next week’s friendly against Saudia Arabia, the national team will turn all of its attention to the Qatar World Cup. The USMNT opens up Group B action on Nov. 21 against Wales, then takes on England on Nov. 25, and Iran on Nov. 29.

How to Stream the USMNT Friendly vs. Japan for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the USMNT Friendly vs. Japan live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Japan vs USA Match Preview | USMNT Road to Qatar

