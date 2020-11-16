How to Watch the USMNT vs Panama International Friendly Live Online

The United States Men’s National Team plays their second international friendly match against Panama today. The game will take place at Wiener Neustadter Stadion in Wiener Neustadt, Austria and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 2:45 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the USMNT vs. Panama Friendly

When: Nov. 16 at 2:45 p.m ET

TV: FS1

The U.S. comes into today’s game after their matchup against Wales came to a 0-0 draw. The unimpressive turn out is attributed partly to the fact that the team played the entire match without a striker, CBS Sports reports. For today’s game, fans will be looking to see more from Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah who’s debut performance were stellar.

Though they have a much better pace than the USMNT, the Panamanians are coming into the game after losing 1-0 in their first friendly against Japan last week. Their loss to Japan wasn’t for lack of trying. “They showed well, created chances but just couldn’t find the breakthrough,” said CBS Sports. In the match today, Panama is expected to “attack down the wings and aim to capitalize in the spaces the USMNT might leave behind attacking fullbacks like Sergino Dest.”

