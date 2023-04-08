 Skip to Content
TNT

How to Watch the USWNT Soccer Friendly vs. Ireland Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team heads to Austin, Texas for the first of two tune-ups against the Republic of Ireland. The USWNT is red hot, winners of their last five matches and having recently won the She Believes Cup title over Brazil. Ireland has also been playing well, but they’ll need to bring their A-game and get a little luck to defeat the USWNT. You can watch the USWNT take on Ireland this Saturday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TNT with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the USWNT vs. Ireland Live for Free Without Cable

About the USWNT on TNT

If you haven’t been paying attention — yes, U.S. Soccer matches, for both the men’s and women’s teams, now air on Turner Sports stations.

Last year, Turner Sports won the broadcasting rights to both the USMNT and USWNT matches, which allows them to broadcast multiple international friendlies and other matches live on TNT, TBS, and streaming on HBO Max.

It will not include the rights to the various World Cups, which will be held by Fox through the 2026 World Cup. While the USMNT will not have World Cup qualifying in the 2026 cycle due to them hosting the World Cup, this deal will include World Cup qualifiers in the 2030 cycle.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

TRAINING CAMP PRESS CONFERENCE: Julie Ertz

