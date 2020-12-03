How to Watch ‘The Voice Holiday Celebration’ Live For Free Online Without Cable

Get into the holiday spirit with NBC tonight. The cable network will be broadcasting The Voice Holiday Celebration featuring stars singing your favorite holiday tunes. The special airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the ‘The Voice Holiday Celebration’

When: Thursday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

As with past seasons, tonight’s special is expected to have previous coaches and contestants performing. In addition, fans will get some insight into coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani’s favorite holiday traditions and memories.

The Voice is currently in its 19th season and with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, the competition is unusual to say the least. The series had to let go of contestant Ryan Gallagher after he broke some of the protocol in place, People reports. Details on what exactly happened are still unclear, but Kelly Clarkson’s team is now one member short.

How to Stream ‘The Voice Holiday Celebration’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The Voice Holiday Celebration live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options