How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 19 Finale Live Online For Free

Another season of The Voice comes to an end tonight as the last remaining contestants of the 19th season battle it out to take it all home. The season finale will see the final five sing their hearts out tonight and the official results announcing the winner will be aired tomorrow. Tonight’s finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 19 Finale

When: Monday & Tuesday Dec. 14th and 15th at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

The guessing games are officially on as the nation awaits to see the final performances from Ian Flanigan, John Holiday, Jim Ranger, Carter Rubin and DeSz. Though season has had to take place under strenuous circumstances due to COVID-19, it hasn’t been without surprises. For one, Team Gwen’s finalist Carter Rubin is a 14-year-old high schooler. Typically, younger contestants don’t fare well on the show, but Rubin has managed to steal hearts with his talents week after and he’s come very far.

Ian Flanigan, survived the chopping block last week after he brought his sultry vocals to the last Instant Save of the season last week. While no contestant has ever won the competition after having been in the Instant Save, Flanigan is poised to do so with his rich tones.

How to Stream “The Voice” Season 19 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

All Live TV Streaming Options