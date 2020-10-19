How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 19 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

It seems like just yesterday, “The Voice” was premiering on NBC as just another singing competition, but 18 seasons later, the show has proven to be one of America’s favorites. Now, going into its 19th season, “The Voice” comes back with a new set of talent ready to sing their hearts out. The season premieres on NBC at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 19 Premiere

When: Monday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani are back in the red chairs to serve as judges this season. With COVID-19 still abound, the show has naturally had to make some adjustments. While season 18 ended with the judges hosting from home, the blind auditions were back in the studio.

However, in order to lower the risk of contamination, “temperature checks, constant sanitizing and a lot of social distancing are taking place between everyone involved. When a contestant performs and is chosen, there will be no hugging between the singer and the coach — in fact, they can’t even shake hands,” People reports.

The season premiere also takes off without a hitch as a contestant by the name of Tamara Jade knocks the judges socks off right out of the gate. Her cover of Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” was so astounding it turned all four red chairs around. With the show now in its 19th season, it is safe to say there will be more talent of Jade’s stature to be expected as the season unfolds.

Photo Credit: NBC

