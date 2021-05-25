 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

Season 20 of “The Voice” is coming to an end as the show celebrates its tenth anniversary! The first half of the finale airs Monday, May 24. A winner will be chosen on the second part of the finale, which airs Tuesday. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

It’s time for this season of “The Voice” to come to an end and one of the five remaining contestants to start their music career. The top five contestants from the season include:

  • Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young (Team Blake)
  • Kenzie Wheeler (Team Kelly)
  • Victor Solomon (Team Legend)
  • Rachel Mac (Team Nick)

Each of the remaining stars will perform two cover songs, which is different from years past. One song is a ballad dedicated to someone in their life. The second song is a more upbeat song.

As if the stage isn’t already filled with enough talent from the five remaining contestants, the finale will feature an impressive lineup of performers. Those set to perform include Maroon 5 (featuring former coach, Adam Levine), Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat, Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Daigle, Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ben Platt. The only current coach to hit the stage is Blake Shelton.

Snoop Dogg, this season’s mentor, thinks there’s definitely a lot of real talent on the show and predicts several of the contestants will have successful careers. He previously told ET, “It’s hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there’s so much talent inside of each team. Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person’s gonna win, but it seems like there’s about six or seven record deals up in here.”

How to Stream “The Voice” Season 20 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Voice” live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

'The Voice' Finale Trailer

