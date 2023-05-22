How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Two-Night Finale Live Online for Free Without Cable

After a season of chair turns, saves, steals, playoff passes, and incredible performances, there are just two more episodes of “The Voice” Season 23 and it all kicks off on Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC . The two-night finale will feature the five acts who advanced after last week’s semifinals, incredible guests, and Blake Shelton’s final turn in the big red chair. After the five remaining acts perform on Monday night, America will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite, and the results will be revealed on Tuesday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch NBC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'The Voice' Season 23 Two-Night Finale

It all comes down to this. Following the Blind Auditions, the Battle Rounds, the Knockouts, and the Semifinals, there are just five contestants remaining in Season 23 of “The Voice.” All four coaches are represented in the finals, with Blake Shelton bringing two contestants into the finals in what will be his last season as a coach.

Team Blake is represented by the lone remaining country singer Grace West and genre-busting powerhouse NOIVAS. In his first season as a coach, Chane the Rapper is bringing the incredible harmonies and stage presence of the three Ohio sisters known as Sorelle. Kelly Clarkson is looking for her fifth win as a coach — not to mention her inaugural “American Idol” victory — with throwback R&B Crooner D. Smooth. Niall Horan — who is no stranger to singing competitions — is represented by 18-year-old Gina Miles.

All five finalists will perform for America’s votes on Monday night, with the winner being crowned on Tuesday. In addition to their performances, on Monday, Lewis Capaldi will perform his fifth consecutive UK No. 1 single, “Wish You the Best,” and Tony nominee star of stage and screen Alex Newell will perform “Independently Owned” from the musical “Shucked.”

Then, on Tuesday, all four coaches will perform, and they will be joined by familiar faces to “The Voice” fans, including Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Usher, Pharrell Williams, and Dolly Parton as they bid farewell to Blake.

What is the 'The Voice' Season 23 Two-Night Finale episode schedule?

The two-night finale of “The Voice” will kick off on Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET with performances from all of the finalists, Lewis Capaldi, and Alex Newell. Then the grande finale — including the results — will air on Tuesday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

Both episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Who Are the Finalists in Season 23 of “The Voice”?

Team Blake Grace West

NOIVAS Team Chance Sorelle

Team Kelly D. Smooth Team Niall Gina Miles

