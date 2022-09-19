How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Warm up those vocal cords, because “The Voice” is returning for a 22nd season on NBC. Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton return, and will be joined this year by international pop superstar Camila Cabello. The coaches will welcome a brand-new group of singers, choose their teams, and guide them through the knockout stages until only the finalists remain. It’s up to America to decide the winner, who will be rewarded with a $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group. Don’t miss a note with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “The Voice” Season Premiere

When: Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

This season of “The Voice” will also stream on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock the day after airing on NBC.

About “The Voice”

“The Voice” is a reality singing competition that first premiered on NBC in 2011. Since then, the show has featured thousands of amateur performers who have tried to follow their dreams and become the next big thing in music.

Each season of “The Voice” begins with the “Blind Audition” process, in which the judges face their chairs away from contestants as they give their performances. When a judge is interested in claiming contestants as a member of their team, they turn their chair around to face them. If more than one coach wants to pick a contestant, the singer chooses which team they’ll be on.

From there, it’s up to each coach to give their team of singers the best advice they can before guiding them through the battle rounds, where they compete against each other to earn America’s vote. Coaches have the power to spare one singer each week who did not receive enough votes to advance, and the field is narrowed until the finalists are chosen. They compete live, head-to-head, until America has chosen a winner!

Can You Stream ‘The Voice’ Season Premiere For Free?

If you’re not a DIRECTV Stream customer already, yes! DIRECTV Stream offers a five day free trial to its service to new subscribers, so you can catch the season premiere of “The Voice” for free!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Voice’ on DIRECTV Stream?

DIRECTV Stream is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options