How to Watch ‘The Vow’ Part 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Nearly two years after “The Vow” Part 1 was released, the highly-anticipated second chapter is finally here. “The Vow” Part 2 premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, Oct. 17, continuing the deep-dive into the infamous NXIVM cult. Throughout the six episodes, viewers will get a front-row seat to Keith Raniere’s federal trial. The first episode of Part 2 premieres on HBO on Monday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘The Vow’ Part 2

“The Vow” continues with a new chapter about the trials of the top leaders of NXIVM, including Raniere and co-founder Nancy Salzman. What began as a self-help group took a drastic turn for the worse, becoming a cult filled with sexual abuse, torture, and more. The first season offered a look into the cult and the emotional toll its practices had on its members. After “The Vow” Part 1 ended on a cliffhanger, with Salzman preparing for an interview with directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, viewers now get to see what went down. New episodes premiere each Monday through November 21.

The true-crime docuseries continues by documenting the legal battles members of NXIVM faced and revealing what happened in the courtroom. This chilling series of events captivate the nation as disturbing details rise to the surface and justice is served. Throughout the trial, Raniere’s victims tell their stories, while others speak positively of their personal transformations within NXIVM. Ultimately, Raniere, Salzman, and other prominent figures in the cult receive their sentences.

