How to Watch ‘The Vow’ Part 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Nearly two years after “The Vow” Part 1 was released, the highly-anticipated second chapter is finally here. “The Vow” Part 2 premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, Oct. 17, continuing the deep-dive into the infamous NXIVM cult. Throughout the six episodes, viewers will get a front-row seat to Keith Raniere’s federal trial. The first episode of Part 2 premieres on HBO on Monday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.
- When: Monday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET
- TV: HBO, HBO Max
Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
About ‘The Vow’ Part 2
“The Vow” continues with a new chapter about the trials of the top leaders of NXIVM, including Raniere and co-founder Nancy Salzman. What began as a self-help group took a drastic turn for the worse, becoming a cult filled with sexual abuse, torture, and more. The first season offered a look into the cult and the emotional toll its practices had on its members. After “The Vow” Part 1 ended on a cliffhanger, with Salzman preparing for an interview with directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, viewers now get to see what went down. New episodes premiere each Monday through November 21.
The true-crime docuseries continues by documenting the legal battles members of NXIVM faced and revealing what happened in the courtroom. This chilling series of events captivate the nation as disturbing details rise to the surface and justice is served. Throughout the trial, Raniere’s victims tell their stories, while others speak positively of their personal transformations within NXIVM. Ultimately, Raniere, Salzman, and other prominent figures in the cult receive their sentences.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.
You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “The Vow” Part 2. Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch "The Vow" Part 2 premiere live on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”Sign Up