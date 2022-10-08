How to Watch ‘The Waiting Room’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The fourth season of “The Waiting Room” is coming to BET Her on Saturday, Oct. 8. Each season presents two short films that center on the experience of Black women as they attempt to navigate the health care system and get the treatment they need. In support of Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is recognized every October in the U.S., this season’s episodes will focus on breast cancer. You can watch all the heart-rending drama with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Both episodes of Season 4 of “The Waiting Room” will be available to stream on BET+.

“Oh Baby Baby!” premieres Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. on BET Her. Directed by Tichina Arnold and co-written by Maggy Francois and Maimah Karmo, “Oh Baby Baby!” features a high fashion entrepreneur who thinks her most difficult medical challenge is trying to conceive a child. She is blindsided when she develops breast cancer from IVF estrogen treatment. Her dreams of a family are taken from her as her life is completely upended, and she’s left to pick up the pieces and survive.

“The Pink Fight” premieres Oct. 8 at 10:30 p.m. on BET Her. “The Pink Fight,” directed by LisaRaye McCoy and written by K. Senay, centers on a boxer who is diagnosed with breast cancer. She nearly loses it all, but uses her athletic skill to help keep her grounded for the tough road ahead. With her wife by her side, the film chronicles her fight to beat the disease and become a champion — both in and out of the ring.

