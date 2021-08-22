How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ 11th Season Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After 10 seasons of battling zombies and wandering through the wilderness, the story of The Walking Dead all comes down to this. The flagship series’ final, expanded season will kick off with eight new episodes, the first of a massive 24-episode story arc that will bring the show’s decade-long successful run to conclusion. “Acheron, Part One” starts the epic story on AMC on Sunday, August 22. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About The Walking Dead

“The stakes will be high - we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations, and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them,” said Angela Kang, showrunner and executive producer of The Walking Dead.

“The final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I’m thrilled to share that fans won’t have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer,” added Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of TWD Universe.

Based on the long-running comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, The Walking Dead is produced by AMC Studios.

