 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
The Walking Dead AMC

How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ 11th Season Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

After 10 seasons of battling zombies and wandering through the wilderness, the story of The Walking Dead all comes down to this. The flagship series’ final, expanded season will kick off with eight new episodes, the first of a massive 24-episode story arc that will bring the show’s decade-long successful run to conclusion. “Acheron, Part One” starts the epic story on AMC on Sunday, August 22. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere

About The Walking Dead

“The stakes will be high - we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations, and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them,” said Angela Kang, showrunner and executive producer of The Walking Dead.

“The final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I’m thrilled to share that fans won’t have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer,” added Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of TWD Universe.

Based on the long-running comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, The Walking Dead is produced by AMC Studios.

How to watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The Walking Dead live when it airs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. Stream the premiere with Philo, fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AMC-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: AMC + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AMC + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AMC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: AMC + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AMC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Teaser for 'The Walking Dead' Season 11 | AMC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.