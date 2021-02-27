How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Grab your knives and crossbows, folks; the streets are full of walkers and survival is the only goal. The midseason premiere of “The Walking Dead” Season 10 is airing 9 p.m. ET, Sunday, Feb. 28, and you don’t want to sit this one out. Hold on to your stomachs and watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. Remember, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Except Negan. Negan will kill you.

How to Watch The Walking Dead midseason premiere

When: February 28 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: AMC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

We’ve come a long way since Rick Grimes’ less-than-pleasant wake-up call in an abandoned hospital. Over 10 years since the show’s debut, The Walking Dead continues to dominate the small screen, infecting viewers with a crazed appetite for the next episode. It doesn’t help matters that the show keeps splitting their seasons in half! Now that we’re finally out of the hiatus, we can finally check in on Carol, Daryl, Kelly, Magna, Aaron, Jerry, and Connie: All of whom were last left trapped by Alpha in a cave surrounded by a horde of walkers.

The first half of this 10th season ended with a rising tension between the Whisperers and the communities of Alexandria, Hilltop and Oceanside. AMC describes the next episode like this: “With the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whisperers once and for all.” Maybe they’ll just talk things out …

How to watch The Walking Dead Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The Walking Dead live when it airs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. Stream the premiere with Philo, fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options