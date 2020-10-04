How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

After an 6-month COVID-induced delay, “The Walking Dead”, returns for its Season Finale on Sunday October 4th at 9pm ET. You can stream it for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch “The Walking Dead” Season 10 Finale

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: AMC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

As the season started, it is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when the group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter.

The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organising themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable. But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win.

In the finale, titled “A Certain Doom”, the final battle against Beta and his allies is at its peek. Aaron and Alden find themselves in a predicament.

How to Stream “The Walking Dead” Season Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch live on AMC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options