How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Part 2 Live For Free without Cable

For anyone who’s been following “The Walking Dead” since Rick Grimes stumbled out of an abandoned hospital back in the 2010s, it seems impossible that the wild ride is coming to an end. What started out as a zombie thriller evolved into a story about human survival, rife with triumph against the odds, the harsh loss of defeat, and plot twists, gore, and violence aplenty. Part 2 of AMC’s Season 11 of “The Walking Dead” returns Sunday, February 20th at 9pm on AMC, which can be streamed with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Part 2

When: Sunday, February 20 at 9pm EST

TV: AMC

About ‘The Walking Dead’

This eleventh season of “The Walking Dead” marks the conclusion of the original series’ long run, wrapping up the story arcs for many of the show’s most integral characters. Carol and Daryl will see more screen time in their upcoming spinoff show, as will Rick Grimes in an upcoming feature length movie, the show’s plot as a whole ends this season. The first half of this season of “The Walking Dead” ended back in October 2021, with an impending attack on the Reapers’ compound underway, the death of Maggie’s rival, Pope, and Daryl and Leah splitting up, and a cliffhanger ending hinting at the deaths of major characters. Episode 9 will see hellfire raining down on those at Meridian, as every fight with the Reapers proves to be a brutal battle. Things are no better in Alexandria either, as Judith and Grace contend with a violent rainstorm and walkers pouring in along with it.

While the world crashes and burns around the survivors, we also get a glimpse into the Commonwealth. Things are not as idyllic as they would have the public believe. As stated in the trailer, for the survivors there's more than just their own lives in the balance - there's the knowledge that many died so they could live. That's a sacrifice worth honoring. Robert Kirkman's titular comic series has ended, and there's little narrative left for "The Walking Dead" to cover. With AMC planning to branch off the franchise, Season 11will be the end.

