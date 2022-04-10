How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11B Finale for Free Without Cable

The iconic drama series “The Walking Dead” will take one more giant step towards its final season finale this weekend. The zombie series split up its final season into three eight-episode parts and the final episode of Part B airs on Sunday, April 10 on AMC at 9 p.m. ET. The third part of the final season will air later this year, but no date has yet to be announced. Watch the 16th episode of “The Walking Dead’s” final season live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. It is also available to stream on AMC+.

How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Part 2 Finale

About ‘The Walking Dead’

Titled “Acts of God,” the finale of Final Season: Part 2 follows Episode 15 “Trust,” in which Lance questions Gabriel, Aaron, Maggie, and Hershel. Also in the last episode, Mercer and Princess have developed a sexual relationship, as Mercer struggles with the decision to kill his own men. Meanwhile, Eugene, Connie, and Kelly realize that the name April was on the list that Connie received, and Eugene and Max kiss for the first time. Lastly, Ezekiel opens a secret clinic with the help of Tomi.

Following the midseason finale, “The Walking Dead” will be on hiatus until the third part of their massive 24-episode final season returns later in 2022.

How to Stream ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11B Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Walking Dead” on AMC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream AMC+?

AMC+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options