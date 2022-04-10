 Skip to Content
AMC+ The Walking Dead

How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11B Finale for Free Without Cable

Lauren Forristal

The iconic drama series “The Walking Dead” will take one more giant step towards its final season finale this weekend. The zombie series split up its final season into three eight-episode parts and the final episode of Part B airs on Sunday, April 10 on AMC at 9 p.m. ET. The third part of the final season will air later this year, but no date has yet to be announced. Watch the 16th episode of “The Walking Dead’s” final season live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. It is also available to stream on AMC+.

How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Part 2 Finale

About ‘The Walking Dead’

Titled “Acts of God,” the finale of Final Season: Part 2 follows Episode 15 “Trust,” in which Lance questions Gabriel, Aaron, Maggie, and Hershel. Also in the last episode, Mercer and Princess have developed a sexual relationship, as Mercer struggles with the decision to kill his own men. Meanwhile, Eugene, Connie, and Kelly realize that the name April was on the list that Connie received, and Eugene and Max kiss for the first time. Lastly, Ezekiel opens a secret clinic with the help of Tomi.

Following the midseason finale, “The Walking Dead” will be on hiatus until the third part of their massive 24-episode final season returns later in 2022.

The Walking Dead

October 31, 2010

Sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes awakens from a coma to find a post-apocalyptic world dominated by flesh-eating zombies. He sets out to find his family and encounters many other survivors along the way.

How to Stream ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11B Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Walking Dead” on AMC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream AMC+?

AMC+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

AMC+

AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. You can subscribe to AMC+ for $8.99 / month or save over 40% with the annual plan for $59.88 / year.

If you are a Prime Video subscriber, subscribing through that platform allows you to watch either in Prime Video or on the AMC+ app.

AMC-

Check out a preview for the final season of "The Walking Dead":

